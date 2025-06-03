Pennsylvania man accused of amputating his dog's injured leg with scissors

The Brief Stephen Stoltzfus, a Lancaster County resident, is accused of amputating his dog Kimber's injured hindleg with scissors. Stoltzfus is said to have refused medical treatment for the Labradoodle breed after it injured its leg on farm equipment. Kimber and other dogs on Stoltzfus' property were removed by the SPCA as a condition of Stoltzfus's bail.



A Pennsylvania man is facing heinous animal abuse charges after investigators say he used scissors to amputate his dog's injured hindleg.

Stephen Stoltzfus, a Lancaster County resident, was arrested after investigators say his dog Kimber "endured unimaginable suffering."

The Labradoodle breed was also found with severe anemia, mild thrombocytopenia consistent with acute blood loss, and was infested with fleas and ticks.

Kimber and other dogs on Stoltzfus's property were seized by the Pennsylvania SPCA as a condition of his bail, authorities said.

What we know:

Stephen Stoltzfus is facing several animal cruelty charges after investigators say he used a pair of scissors to amputate his dog Kimber's injured hindleg.

Kimber severely injured her leg on farm equipment, but instead of seeking emergency veterinary care, authorities say Stoltzfus sought pain medication.

The gruesome amputation resulted in part of Kimber's bone remaining exposed and caused "severe and prolonged suffering."

Investigators say Kimber also suffered severe anemia, "mild thrombocytopenia consistent with acute blood loss," and flea and tick infestations.

Kimber, along with other dogs on Stoltzfus's property, were taken by the Pennsylvania SPCA as a condition of Stoltzfus's bail.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Kim called the treatment of Kimber "a complete abandonment of basic compassion and responsibility."

"Kimber endured unimaginable suffering that no animal should ever experience," Kim said.

Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Services Nicole Wilson said they are "committed to ensuring full prosecution."