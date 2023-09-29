'Stay home,' NYC's mayor warns as floods clog roads, subways

Heavy rain caused major flooding across New York City on Friday, especially in parts of Queens and Brooklyn where as many as 7 inches of rain was expected.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency for NYC Friday afternoon. His message to New Yorkers: "If you are at home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place."

Adams said that it was a time for "heightened alertness and extreme caution."

"It is not over," the mayor said, despite the rain subsiding in some areas of the city.

Many parts of Queens and Brooklyn are currently experiencing major flooding, frustrating drivers and residents.

Vehicles have been pressing through several inches of water after heavy rain triggered flash floods in the area.

The mayor urged New Yorkers to check on neighbors and those most at risk during the storm.

Stormy weather is expected to continue through most of the day Friday in and across the tri-state area.

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed. MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

The MTA has also issued series of alerts with canceled trains and delays.

Runoff from the storm will likely cause more flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as along small rivers and streams.

