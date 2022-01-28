Ocean City police officer charged with stalking after tracking device found on car, prosecutors say
CAPE MAY, N.J. - An Ocean City Police Officer is on administrative leave after authorities say someone found a tracking device on their car that was connected to the officer.
Jacob Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree count of stalking, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.
Harris, an Egg Harbor resident, was released on a summons pending court proceedings.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, 41, killed in Port Richmond hit-and-run, police say
- Pennsylvania man followed woman home, shot at her after she bumped into him at grocery store, police say
- Pizza delivery driver shoots armed carjacker in Kensington, police say
- Pittsburgh bridge collapse leaves 10 hurt hours before Biden’s infrastructure visit
Officers from the Lower Township Police Department were called to a home Wednesday night after a person allegedly found a tracking device on their vehicle, investigators said.
The device was later found to be connected to Harris, according to police.
The prosecutor's office said anyone convicted of a fourth-degree crime could face up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement