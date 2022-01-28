Expand / Collapse search
Ocean City police officer charged with stalking after tracking device found on car, prosecutors say

Cape May County
CAPE MAY, N.J. - An Ocean City Police Officer is on administrative leave after authorities say someone found a tracking device on their car that was connected to the officer. 

Jacob Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree count of stalking, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday. 

Harris, an Egg Harbor resident, was released on a summons pending court proceedings. 

Officers from the Lower Township Police Department were called to a home Wednesday night after a person allegedly found a tracking device on their vehicle, investigators said. 

The device was later found to be connected to Harris, according to police. 

The prosecutor's office said anyone convicted of a fourth-degree crime could face up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

