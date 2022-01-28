Ocean City police officer charged with stalking after tracking device found on car, prosecutors say

article

An Ocean City Police Officer is on administrative leave after authorities say someone found a tracking device on their car that was connected to the officer.

Jacob Harris, 32, was arrested and charged with a fourth-degree count of stalking, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Harris, an Egg Harbor resident, was released on a summons pending court proceedings.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers from the Lower Township Police Department were called to a home Wednesday night after a person allegedly found a tracking device on their vehicle, investigators said.

The device was later found to be connected to Harris, according to police.

The prosecutor's office said anyone convicted of a fourth-degree crime could face up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter