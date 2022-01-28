Man, 41, killed in Port Richmond hit-and-run, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after striking and killing a man in Port Richmond.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday morning at Cedar Street and Westmoreland Street
Police say a white Cadillac struck a 41-year-old man, then continued westbound on Westmoreland Street.
Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 3:30 a.m.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement