Man, 41, killed in Port Richmond hit-and-run, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after striking and killing a man in Port Richmond.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday morning at Cedar Street and Westmoreland Street

Police say a white Cadillac struck a 41-year-old man, then continued westbound on Westmoreland Street.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 3:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

