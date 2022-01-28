Expand / Collapse search
Man, 41, killed in Port Richmond hit-and-run, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for a driver they say fled the scene after striking and killing a man in Port Richmond. 

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Friday morning at Cedar Street and Westmoreland Street 

Police say a white Cadillac struck a 41-year-old man, then continued westbound on Westmoreland Street. 

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 3:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police. 

