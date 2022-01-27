Pizza delivery driver shoots armed carjacker in Kensington, police say

article

Police say a pizza delivery driver turned the tables on an armed carjacker and shot him multiple times Thursday night in Kensington.

According to investigators, a 39-year-old delivery driver was delivering food on the 3300 block of H Street just after 7:30 p.m. when he was approached by an armed carjacker.

The 35-year-old suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the delivery driver and demanded his car, police said.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

That's when the driver pulled out his own gun and fired multiple rounds at the suspected carjacker, according to authorities.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle where he was placed in critical condition. Police said he is being held as a prisoner.

Police have not said whether the delivery driver was legally licensed to carry a firearm.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter