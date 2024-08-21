Officials in Ocean City, Maryland suspended boardwalk tram services indefinitely following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 2-year-old child.

Mayor Rick Meehan extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family. "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the family’s unimaginable loss," he said Wednesday in a statement. "Ocean City is a close-knit community, and we share in their grief. We are committed to supporting the family and taking all necessary measures to prevent such tragedies in the future."

The incident occurred on August 20 around 8:14 p.m. near Dorchester Street.

Police say the child was crossing the tram pad when he was struck by a southbound tram. Emergency medical services pronounced the boy dead at the scene. Both tram conductors remained on-site following the accident.

The town is working closely with law enforcement and other authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Officials urge the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Authorities have yet to identify the child.