Off-duty deputy shot in attempted carjacking in Yeadon

An off-duty deputy was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking in Yeadon.

It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is in stable condition and is in "good spirits."

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

