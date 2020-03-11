Off-duty deputy shot in attempted carjacking in Yeadon
YEADON, Pa. - An off-duty deputy was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking in Yeadon.
It happened on the 1300 block of Alfred Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy is in stable condition and is in "good spirits."
So far, no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
