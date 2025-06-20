FIFA World Cup Club matches, Phillies-Mets game could create traffic headache at South Philly sports complex

The Brief Friday's FIFA Club World Cup match and the Phillies' home game could create a traffic nightmare on Friday. Fans are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to commute to the South Philly sports complex. Public transportation is also encouraged for fans who will be at The Linc or Citizens Bank Park on Friday.



Fans heading to South Philadelphia for Friday's FIFA Club World Cup matches or the Phillies home game against the Mets should brace for a looming traffic headache.

Fans are encouraged to allow for extra travel time to get to and from the South Philadelphia sports complex, or take public transportation to the games if possible.

What we know:

Four FIFA Club World Cup matches will take place Friday at Lincoln Financial Field, the first between Benfica and Aukland City starting at noon and the last between Bayern and Boca Juniors at 9 p.m.

As fans file into and out of The Linc, the Phillies will host the rival New York Mets for the first of a three-game series with first place in the NL East on the line.

In anticipation of the massive crowds of fans throughout the day on Friday, people are encouraged to leave plenty of time to get to and from the South Philadelphia sports complex. Public transportation is also encouraged if possible.

A press release from the Phillies says heavy congestion is expected around Citizens Bank Park between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from fans leaving Lincoln Financial Field. First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Why you should care:

The traffic impacts may not just impact those heading to or leaving the games on Friday afternoon, it could also affect rush hour traffic volume.

Motorists on major highways in Philadelphia and New Jersey should likewise be plan ahead and be patient as traffic could balloon during the late afternoon.

Use the interactive map below to stay up-to-date on the latest traffic in and around the city.