Off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot in Hunting Park

An off-duty Philadelphia Police officer was recovering from surgery Wednesday night after being shot multiple times during an altercation in Hunting Park.

Meanwhile, a citywide manhunt for the shooter continues.



Family and fellow officers were seen rushing to the Temple University Hospital after one of their own was shot several times. The unidentified officer was stable Wednesday night.



"We had the opportunity to speak with the officer's family who are on location and quite frankly we are just lucky very, very lucky," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.



Philadelphia Police say the 46-year-old officer who has been injured and off-duty since 2018 was shot multiple times in both of his arms. It happened during an altercation with a passenger inside a silver or grey Honda along the 1300 block of West Pike Street. The officer drove himself to the emergency room at Temple University Hospital a few minutes away.

"I am just thankful that our officer is going to be okay. We’re working hard, our officers are working hard, working very hard every day to take guns off the street. We’re taking by the end of the year probably 6,000 plus guns off the street. We’re working very hard to lock people up who are carrying illegal firearms," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.



Coincidently, this shooting happened just across the street from where a Philadelphia Police officer was killed back in 1975. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering an immediate $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



"You can’t have press conference after press conference talking bout what you are going to do. You are not going to pray your way out of it, you are not going to dance your way out of it. Cookies for cops ain’t going to work you got to get together and do old fashioned police work the right way," said FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby.



FOX 29 also learned that agents with the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms have been called in to help Philadelphia Police in the investigation.

