GameStop employee shot during attempted robbery in Lawncrest, police say

Police say a GameStop employee in Lawncrest was shot after she hit the panic button during an attempted robbery on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, a shooter entered the popular video game store on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 8 p.m. and pointed a gun at the 20-year-old store clerk.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said there were other employees and customers inside the store during the attempted robbery.

Police say the clerk ducked behind the counter to hit the panic alarm and was shot once in the leg.

MORE HEADLINES:

The gunman fled the building after the shooting, according to police. Small said it's possible that the two accomplices could have been with the shooter.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in stable condition.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter