GameStop employee shot during attempted robbery in Lawncrest, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a GameStop employee in Lawncrest was shot after she hit the panic button during an attempted robbery on Tuesday night.
According to investigators, a shooter entered the popular video game store on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 8 p.m. and pointed a gun at the 20-year-old store clerk.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said there were other employees and customers inside the store during the attempted robbery.
Police say the clerk ducked behind the counter to hit the panic alarm and was shot once in the leg.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Asian student attacked on SEPTA train heads public safety rally
- #JusticeForSam: Police continue search for suspect in shooting death of Temple University student
- Family of 14-year-old Feltonville teen chased by gunmen, shot and killed, speaks out
The gunman fled the building after the shooting, according to police. Small said it's possible that the two accomplices could have been with the shooter.
The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was placed in stable condition.
Authorities did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement