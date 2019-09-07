Off-duty police officer dies after crashing into tree in Northeast Philadelphia

article

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer died this weekend after crashing into a tree in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.

Police said 38-year-old Officer Alexis Montanez sustained internal injuries as a result of the crash, which left him trapped inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, who police have yet to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montanez was a veteran of the department with 17 years of service.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.