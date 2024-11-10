Man dead after officer-involved shooting in West Philly: police

Philadelphia police are investigating a series of events that led to an officer-involved shooting in West Philly Sunday night.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore provided the preliminary details of the shooting Sunday evening.

Police say just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a disturbance occurred between a man and a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, inside a residence on the 5400 block of Chancellor Street.

During the disturbance, the man fired a gun shot while inside the home, prompting the girlfriend to call 911. After that, an officer then arrived at the home.

According to Vanore, the man exited the home as the officer approached.

The man then walked over to a black pickup truck and ordered the driver to get out in a carjacking situation, police say.

As the officer confronted him, they say a shot was fired at that location.

The man was able to get into the pickup truck and began to flee the scene, prompting a police pursuit.

The pursuit ended around the 5200 block of Woodland Street.

Police say the man then exited the stolen truck, armed with a gun.

Two other officers, including one sergeant, attempted to apprehend the male. Then, shots were fired, per Vanore.

Police say the suspect was hit by gunfire at some point throughout the entire ordeal.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.

Detectives are still investigating how many shots were fired, who fired what shot and if any other injuries occurred.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.