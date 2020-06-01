Officer struck by car while responding to looting in North Philly, authorities say

A police officer was hurt after being hit by a car overnight in the Mayfair section of North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 6400 block of frankford avenue around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the officer was responding to looting, which has been rampant for the past couple of days in the city, when he was hit.

He reportedly suffered an injury to the leg.

The officer was taken to Jefferson Torresdale where he was listed in stable condition.

