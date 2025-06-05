Multiple SEPTA buses catch fire at Philadelphia's largest bus facility

The Brief SEPTA buses caught fire at a bus depot in Philadelphia Thursday morning. They caught fire around 6:15 a.m. Officials say the buses were out of service.



A huge fire erupted at a SEPTA bus depot in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood Thursday morning.

What we know:

At least 20 SEPTA buses caught fire at the Roberts Yard SEPTA Railroad Facility on the 300 block of Roberts Avenue in Nicetown.

The fire broke out just after 6 a.m. and was brought under control hours later around 8 a.m.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as black smoke filled the air, and fire crews worked to extinguish the raging flames.

What they're saying:

SEPTA officials say the decommissioned buses were previously out of service, and were being held at their largest bus facility.

They also confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and that the fire has not impacted SEPTA service at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to say how the fire started, and how many buses caught on fire.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Health Department is investigating a possible air quality event in response to the bus depot fire.

They are warning residents to avoid the area and try to stay inside as they collect air samples.

"At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the department said.