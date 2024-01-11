Expand / Collapse search

Officers open fire in vicious dog attack that injured 2 people, small dog in Port Richmond: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Vicious dog attack under investigation by Philadelphia police

Police say officers shot at dogs after they mauled a neighbor's dog and bit two people.

PHILADELPHIA - A small dog and its owner, along with another woman, were bitten in a vicious dog attack that ended with shots being fired by police.

The attack happened on the 3700 block of Sepviva Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Five pitbulls jumped a fence, mauled a small dog next door, then bit its owner in the back and leg, according to authorities.

Another woman was also bitten.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both are expected to recover, but the dog is said to be in critical condition.

Police say officers opened fire when two of the pitbulls charged towards them. 

At least one of the pitbulls was struck. It's condition is not known at this time.

The pitbulls' owner is reportedly cooperating with police as they investigate.