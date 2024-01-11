4 murders in first week of 2024 has Atlantic City taking steps to stop violence: 'We mean business'

A violent start to the new year in Atlantic City - four people murdered in the first week - has the mayor taking steps to stop the violence.

"New Year’s Day with two stabbings on the boardwalk. And, under 48 hours, two murders by gunshot," Mayor Marty Small said.

One of two victims shot and killed was just 14 years old, the youngest of the four murder victims.

These murders come after a year that saw only seven people killed in the Jersey Shore city.

"This is something we’re taking seriously, and we just wanted to rally the community around each other," Small remarked.

City officials say they want Atlantic City to be known for its casinos, beaches and boardwalks, not deadly shootings and stabbings.

During a rally Wednesday, the mayor, police chief and many members of Atlantic City’s anti-violence program introduced the city's newly created city re-entry services division.

It's aim is to steer just released people, who did their time, into a direction where they won’t ever find themselves getting sentenced to more time.

"We wanted to reassure the public and residents of Atlantic City that murders and violence will not be tolerated," Mayor Small went on. "We made it very clear, you’re never gonna stop all the crime, but we got the necessary tools in place with the police department, anti-violence unit, re-entry unit and we want to reassure the public that we mean business as far as stopping the crime."

While making sure the famous tourist spots are safe for visitors and residents, there’s renewed focus beyond the bright lights of the skyline.

"Our concern is the neighborhoods where people live. Not that we’re not concerned about the boardwalk. It’s what Atlantic City’s known for. It’s a different day and time and the police is gonna deploy a different strategy," Mayor Small explained. "Put more manpower in certain areas and we’re gonna get to the bottom of this."

The mayor wants Atlantic City to be known as the safest possible place to play and live.

He hopes that the first week of 2024 will be its worst week, and the rest of the year will not be a repeat of how it started.

"This is a bad week and we’re getting to the bottom of it and Atlantic City is gonna continue to be safe," Mayor Small added.