Officials: 13-year-old Millville boy shot, hospitalized; 14-year-old boy in custody

A 13-year-old boy was shot in Millville, New Jersey.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 6:15 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and treated for his injuries. According to authorities, the boy has been released.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday night after the shooting. The boy was charged with weapons offenses and is awaiting a review by a Superior Court judge.