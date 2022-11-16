Officials: 13-year-old Millville boy shot, hospitalized; 14-year-old boy in custody
MILLVILLE, N.J. - A 13-year-old boy was shot in Millville, New Jersey.
Officials said the shooting happened on the 400 block of North 5th Street, in the Cumberland County community, Wednesday evening, around 6:15 p.m.
The boy was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and treated for his injuries. According to authorities, the boy has been released.
A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday night after the shooting. The boy was charged with weapons offenses and is awaiting a review by a Superior Court judge.