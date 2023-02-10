Officials: 15-year-old boy shot and killed in New Castle; 16-year-old boy arrested and charged

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Castle County and police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

The shooting took place after 6 p.m. Friday evening on the unit block of Deen Street. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

Officials said while police were arriving, a person was seen running from the scene. Police gave chase to that person, caught him and took him into custody.

According to authorities, the suspect is identified as a 16-year-old boy.

During the investigation, it was determined, according to multiple witnesses, the suspect, the victim and other people were inside the Deen Street residence when the suspect pulled a handgun and aimed it at people gathered. The suspect then fired the weapon, hitting the victim.

Officials say the 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and other weapons offenses. He has been arraigned and is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.