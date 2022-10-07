Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, charged after lockdown, police presence at Newark High School

article

A 16-year-old Newark boy has been arrested and charged following an incident at Newark High School Thursday.

According to New Castle County officials, Newark High School was put into lockdown Thursday afternoon, around 1 p.m., after school officers determined a student had a gun in the building.

The investigation showed the student left the building and students were subsequently dismissed.

Authorities say, Newark police went to the suspect’s home, where they found a shooting had just taken place. The victim in that shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment in a private vehicle.

The suspect then suffered a medical incident that wasn’t related to the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to officials, a female student attempted to get the shooting victim to leave the school building and fight with the suspect. The suspect then showed the victim he had a weapon in his waistband.

Newark police executed a search warrant of the suspect’s residence and found a handgun.

New Castle County authorities say when the suspect was released from the hospital, he was taken to Newark Police headquarters and charged with Aggravated Menacing, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile and Terroristic Threatening.

He is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.