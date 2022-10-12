Officials: 2 separate gun threats place 2 Philly schools in lockdowns; 2 students arrested

article

Philadelphia police officials say two separate schools within the School District of Philadelphia were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, due to issues with firearms.

According to authorities, Richard Allen Charter School, in Southwest Philadelphia, was placed on a lockdown around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, after a 14-year-old student brought a firearm into the building.

The weapon was found and the student was arrested, while K-9 was brought to sweep the building. The lockdown was lifted at 1:45. No injuries were reported.

The second happened about 15 minutes later, at Edison High School, in North Philadelphia, after a 14-year-old was said to have threatened to bring a weapon into the building.

That student was arrested and K-9 performed a sweep of the school. The lockdown was lifted at 1:45, as officials say no weapon was found. No injuries were reported with the second incident.