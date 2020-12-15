Officials: 3 arrested for causing $250K worth of damage at high school athletic complex

article

Delaware State Police arrested three young men for felony criminal mischief and other related charges.

The incident was reported on Sunday at approximately 9:35 a.m. at Odessa High School.

When Delaware State Troopers arrived, represententatives from the school indicated that during the early hours of Saturday, unknown unknown suspects caused significant damage with a vehicle to multiple athletic fields on the Odessa High School complex.

District representatives estimated the fields sustained approximately $250,000 in damages.

During a survey of the complex, troopers found the suspect vehicle and were able to later apprehend a 17-year-ld juvenile. He was taken into custody without incident.

After completing an interview with the suspect, additional suspects were identified as Cameron Criddle, 18, and a 17-year-old male of Clayton.

The 17-year-old male of Townsend was charged with the following Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony and Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released $10,000 unsecured bond.

Criddle turned himself in at Troop 9 and was charged with the following crimes: Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony) andConspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

Criddle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

The 17-year-old male of Clayton turned himself in at Troop 9 was charged with the following crimes: Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony) and Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released on his own recognizance.