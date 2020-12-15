Expand / Collapse search
Officials: 3 arrested for causing $250K worth of damage at high school athletic complex

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

TOWNSEND, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested three young men for felony criminal mischief and other related charges. 

The incident was reported on Sunday at approximately 9:35 a.m. at Odessa High School.  

When Delaware State Troopers arrived, represententatives from the school indicated that during the early hours of Saturday, unknown unknown suspects caused significant damage with a vehicle to multiple athletic fields on the Odessa High School complex.

District representatives estimated the fields sustained approximately $250,000 in damages. 

During a survey of the complex, troopers found the suspect vehicle and were able to later apprehend a 17-year-ld juvenile. He was taken into custody without incident.

After completing an interview with the suspect, additional suspects were identified as  Cameron Criddle, 18, and a 17-year-old male of Clayton.

The 17-year-old male of Townsend was charged with the following Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony and Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released $10,000 unsecured bond.

Criddle turned himself in at Troop 9 and was charged with the following crimes: Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony) andConspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

Criddle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and released on his own recognizance.

The 17-year-old male of Clayton turned himself in at Troop 9 was charged with the following crimes: Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More Damaged Property Felony) and Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony).

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released on his own recognizance.