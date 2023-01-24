Officials: 12 people displaced after fire tears through Northeast Philadelphia home

Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department say a dozen people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 3: 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the flames consumed a two-story dwelling on both floors.

According to fire officials, the fire was under control around 4:30 a.m., but fire crews remained on scene to put out hot spots.

First responders say five people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition for treatment.

Witnesses tell FOX 29's Hank Flynn they heard an explosion before the fire broke out.

A total of 12 people were displaced, including children, as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.