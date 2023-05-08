Officials: 3-story building collapses in North Philadelphia, sends 3 to the hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Officials are investigating a building collapse in Philadelphia that left three people injured.
Authorities say the three-story building collapsed in the area of Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street just after 10 p.m.
According to police, medics transported one man and two women to a local hospital for treatment after they were hit by bricks.
No additional information was released by authorities.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, per police.