Expand / Collapse search

Officials: 3-story building collapses in North Philadelphia, sends 3 to the hospital

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police: 3 hurt in N Philly building collapse

Three people were injured in North Philadelphia when a building collapsed, police say. FOX 29's Thomas Drayton has the details.

PHILADELPHIA - Officials are investigating a building collapse in Philadelphia that left three people injured. 

Authorities say the three-story building collapsed in the area of Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street just after 10 p.m. 

According to police, medics transported one man and two women to a local hospital for treatment after they were hit by bricks.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

No additional information was released by authorities. 

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, per police. 