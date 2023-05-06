Tacony triple shooting kills 2 men, injures another; 2 in custody, police say

article

A triple shooting in Tacony kills two men and injures a third.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m., on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene, finding one 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head. He died at the scene, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 42-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale where he died a short time later.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice in his leg and was grazed in the chest. Someone took the man to Jefferson Torresdale in a private vehicle. He is listed as stable.

Authorities say arrests have been made and a weapon has been recovered.

"Right now, we have two people that are in custody that were transported to Homicide. The motive is unclear at this time and the investigation is ongoing," Inspector Francis Bachmayer, with Northeast Police Division, stated.

Neighbors say hearing gun shots has become a regular occurrence.

"I’m Jason Lloyd from the funeral home, so I know this area too well. It’s disheartening," Jason Lloyd stated. "I am the guy that gets the call from the crying mother. I am that guy and just definitely a tragedy. My heart goes out to the family."

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.