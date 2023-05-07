Burlington County firefighters battle 2-alarm Maple Shade apartment fire

article

Fire crews in Burlington County battle a two-alarm fire in a Maple Shade apartment complex.

According to officials, the fire broke out at in a building at an apartment complex in Maple Shade Sunday night around 10:30.

The fire grew quickly, causing a second alarm to sound.

Firefighters were working to gain control, but within about an hour, the blaze was still raging.

No other details were released. There was no word on how many residents were affected, or if there were any injuries. There was no word on what may have sparked the fire.