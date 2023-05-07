Officials: Delaware man arrested, charged with 9th DUI

article

A Delaware man was arrested Saturday on a 9th DUI charge in Dover.

Officials with Delaware State Police say 44-year-old Christopher Harris, of Cheswold, was seen by a trooper in a pickup truck heading north on South Dupont Highway Saturday afternoon, around 4:15.

The trooper observed Harris at the wheel swerving on the road, cross into the other lane and change lanes without using a turn signal multiple times.

The trooper pulled Harris over and smelled alcohol on Harris’ breath. The trooper also noted signs of impairment in Harris and saw open alcoholic drinks in the truck.

MORE HEADLINES:

Harris was then taken into custody.

A computer check saw Harris had a suspended license and eight other DUI convictions.

Harris is being charged with 7th Offense or Greater DUI and other traffic offenses. He is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,007 cash bond.