Officials: 3-year-old dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Trenton

Prosecutors in Mercer County say a 3-year-old died Wednesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were called to a property on Princeton Avenue in Trenton for reports of a child suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Capital Health Hospital, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and authorities say there is no threat to the public.

No arrests were immediately reported, but authorities have launched an investigation to discover how the child got their hands on a firearm.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora called the child's death a "horrific act" that "calls to mind the senselessness of gun deaths and innocent children in harm’s way."