Officials: 4 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of 15-year-old; $30K reward offered
NICETOWN - Philadelphia Police are searching for four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Simon Gratz High School sophomore.
Devin Weedon was shot down in broad daylight while on his way to school Monday morning, just after 7:30 a.m., on North 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue, in Philadelphia's Nicetown section.
According to officials, no arrests have been made. Police believe the motive may have been robbery.
Anyone that has information regarding the individuals in the photographs or information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.
There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest and conviction, authorities say.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.