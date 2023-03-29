Officials: 4 suspects sought in connection with fatal shooting of 15-year-old; $30K reward offered

article

Philadelphia Police are searching for four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Simon Gratz High School sophomore.

Devin Weedon was shot down in broad daylight while on his way to school Monday morning, just after 7:30 a.m., on North 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue, in Philadelphia's Nicetown section.

According to officials, no arrests have been made. Police believe the motive may have been robbery.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Anyone that has information regarding the individuals in the photographs or information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

RELATED COVERAGE:

There is a $30,000 reward for information that leads to their arrest and conviction, authorities say.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.