Student, 15, gunned down on way to Simon Gratz High School in Nicetown, police say

A 15-year-old student of Simon Gratz High School is dead after police say he was killed in a fight turned shooting near the school Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on North 16th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue, which is across from the school's athletic field.

Police say the student was in a physical fight with three male suspects when one pulled a gun and shot him in the chest.

The teen, who is a 10th-grader at Simon Gratz, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the student was gunned down as he walked to school early for the day.

Simon Gratz High School says the school's campus, including Simon Gratz High School and Mastery Prep Middle School, will dismiss students at 11 a.m.

"Mastery offers our deepest condolences to the student’s family and loved ones and will respect their privacy," the school said in a statement. "We share in their loss and are devastated by the frequency with which gun violence is impacting our city and our community.We stand ready to support our Mastery students and staff during this tragedy."

A $30,000 reward is being for offered for information leading to an arrest; $10,000 more than the typical reward since the deadly shooting occurred in a school zone.