Officials: 47-year-old man in custody after Reading girl abducted, but found safe in New York City

A Reading girl is safe after a 47-yer-old man kidnapped her from her home early Wednesday morning.

Reading officials spoke Wednesday evening about an Amber Alert that had been issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry. The alert was canceled after Henry was found safe.

"It was just some investigative leads that we developed, that we were following that got us to that location," Reading Police Chief Richard said.

Chief Tornielli stated Henry had been abducted by 47-year-old Dwayne Taylor from her home on the 500 block of South Court, about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Henry was found safe in New York City. Working with NYPD and the FBI, Chief Tornielli said Taylor was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, in Brooklyn. Taylor is being held in New York on state charges.

According to Tornielli, Henry did not appear to be need medical attention and was going to return to her home to be united with her loved ones.

According to the officials, a continuing investigation into Henry’s abduction was ongoing. Police acknowledged there was some kind of connection between the teen and Taylor. "We don't believe this is a random kidnapping. We believe this individual was kidnapped by someone she may have known or had known," Tornielli added. "The neighborhood is safe and there is no danger to the public."

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran had a strong message Wednesday night, "Let this be a lesson to anybody who is trying to harm one of our little ones. We do everything possible to make sure that they get apprehended immediately."