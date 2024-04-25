Police sound alarm on thefts of these vehicles in Montgomery County

Car thieves appear to be getting more specific in a recent uptick in crime around Montgomery County.

Police say newer model Honda CRVs, Honda Accords, and Honda Civics are being targeted in Upper Merion Township and surrounding areas.

"[They] have figured out how to override the computer systems in the stolen vehicles," Upper Merion police said.

It takes just minutes, and doesn't require the original keys or key fobs.

Related article

Hyundai and Kia owners in Philadelphia have experienced a similar issue in recent months, prompting police to offer free wheel locks.

Upper Merion police also recommend a steering wheel lock device, along with these tips:

Subscribe to Honda Link tracking service. You can apply online or at a local Honda Dealership.

Purchase Apple Air Tags and place them in your vehicle. This can assist law enforcement with the tracking of your vehicle if stolen.

Immediately report any suspicious activity to our police department.



