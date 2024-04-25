Geyser erupts in Plymouth Meeting after tractor trailer hits fire hydrant: officials

Officials say a tractor trailer hit a fire hydrant and caused water to burst high into the air Wednesday afternoon in Plymouth Meeting.

The geyser happened near the Metroplex on the 4000 block of Chemical Road sometime around 1 p.m.

Officials from Aqua Pennsylvania said the privately-owned hydrant is provided with water from an 8-inch water main that was quickly shut off.

SkyFOX footage shows water bursting several feet higher than the roof of a nearby building.

Aqua Pennsylvania said there was no impact to their water system, and repairs to the hydrant will need to be made by its owner.