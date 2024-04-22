Walmart arrest: Woman banned for erratic behavior caught again in Bucks County store
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 54-year-old woman's outburst inside a local Walmart ended with her in handcuffs last week.
Officers responded to a Walmart in Warrington Township for reports of a disorderly customer yelling and throwing items.
The customer, identified as Michele Flores, was found nearby and placed under arrest.
Police say Flores was already banned from the store due to similar behavior in December 2023.
She was charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing, then released.