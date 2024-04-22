Walmart arrest: Woman banned for erratic behavior caught again in Bucks County store

article

A 54-year-old woman's outburst inside a local Walmart ended with her in handcuffs last week.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Warrington Township for reports of a disorderly customer yelling and throwing items.

The customer, identified as Michele Flores, was found nearby and placed under arrest.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say Flores was already banned from the store due to similar behavior in December 2023.

She was charged with disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing, then released.