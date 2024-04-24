Young woman shot, killed shot at Delaware State was planning transfer to university

Balloons were released in memory of an 18-year-old girl who is no longer alive as dozens with heavy hearts packed the basketball courts at a park in Wilmington Wednesday evening.

"It hit us hard. It’s unexpected. She was taken to soon, from us too soon," said Shanelle DeSilva and Dontavais Mitchell. They’re in disbelief over the murder of their daughter, Camay Mitchell DeSilva.

"I cry. Sometimes in front of people. A lot by myself. But I always tell everybody if you’re okay, then I’m okay, because I know Camay is okay," said her father.

Dover Police say they got calls for shots fired on the campus of Delaware State University and found Camay shot just after 1:30 Sunday morning. She died at the hospital.

The university cancelled classes in the days following the shooting as police continued to investigate what happened.

Camay’s parents say she began college at Morgan State University and was planning to transfer to Del State where she applied just two weeks ago.

"Her best friend is a student there and she was just there visiting for the weekend. Like I said, she wanted to go there, so getting a feel for the campus," said Camay’s mom, who also says her daughter enjoyed doing hair and had her own business. She was also pursing a career in computers.

"She wanted to go into the tech field and majored in computer science to work in cybersecurity. She did coding," said her mom.

Candles lit the area surrounding pictures of Camay’s life.

Her family is heartbroken and says this could have happened to anyone on that campus.

"She had no real issues. She was good, always happy and of course she was an angel to me. She was a good kid and a lot of people will attest to that," said her father and mother.