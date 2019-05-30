Officials call off search for pilot after small plane crashes off Cape May Point

Officials have called off the search for a man they say crashed a small plane into the water off the coast of Cape May Wednesday.

The pilot of the small plane is presumed dead after crashing off Cape May Point.

The United States Coast Guard says it got a report of a plane in the water about 100 yards from the Cape May Lighthouse around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The plane took off from the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Mercer County with no one but the pilot on board, officials say.

MORE: Plane crashes into water off Cape May Point

The lifeguards with the Cape May Beach Patrol jumped into the water to try and save the pilot, but they only found debris from the plane.

Witnesses who were on the beach during the crash say there was smoke coming from the back of the plane as it flew closer to the water, and hit a wave before nosediving into the water.

State police say the plane is sitting under 18 feet of water.