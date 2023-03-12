Officials: Driver sought in connection with early morning fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington

article

Delaware State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Wilmington.

During a preliminary investigation officials said a person was driving an unknown vehicle, possibly a gray or silver Honda, east on Augustine Cut Off near Rock Manor Avenue, early Sunday morning, just after 3:15. The driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign, then drove back on the street, still heading east.

The car then hit a 79-year-old Wilmington man walking along Augustine Cut Off, near Edgewood Road, according to authorities. The driver left the scene in an unknown destination.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers closed the road about four hours while the incident was investigated and the scene cleared.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling 302-365-8484. Additionally, tips can be submitted by private message on the Delaware State Police Facebook page, here, or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333, or submit a tip through their website, here.