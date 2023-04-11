Officials: Evacuations underway as wildfire continues burning thousands of acres in Ocean County

Firefighters in Ocean County are trying to contain a raging wildfire that has torched thousands of acres, threatening structures in the area.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service tweeted just before 10 p.m. Tuesday that the wildfire ignited along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue in Manchester Township.

The forest fire service ordered a mandatory evacuation on Division Street in nearby Lakehurst.

By Wednesday morning, officials say the fire continued to burn, with flames as high as 200 feet.

Authorities with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say the fire is only 10% contained after about 2,500 acres were burned.

The fire poses a threat to 75 structures and more than 150 have been evacuated, per officials.

The following road closures are in effect: