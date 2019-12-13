Officials: Firefighter hurt battling intentionally set fire in Bristol Township

article

Arson has been ruled as the cause of an overnight fire in Bristol Township early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on the unit block of Green Lane around 1:30 a.m.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Officials now say the fire was intentionally set and police are now investigating.

The house was a vacant rental property.