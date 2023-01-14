Officials: Firefighters rescue 1 person from burning Delaware County home

article

One person was rescued from a burning residence in Delaware County Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Drive, in Folcroft, Saturday evening, about 7:30.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene.

As crews fought the flames, one person was rescued from the home. There were no further details regarding the person’s identity or if that person sustained injuries.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within about a half hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.