State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia

A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an "unsafe manner" just after midnight Saturday.

Police say a road rage incident ensued when the Nissan driver pulled alongside the ride-share, rolled down their window, fired three shots, then fled.

One shot struck the victim, who was seating on the rear passenger side, in the leg. She was transported to a local hospital by the ride-share driver, and is said to be in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the suspect and suspected vehicle, described as being a black Nissan Altima with an unknown New Jersey registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.