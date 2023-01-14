State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an "unsafe manner" just after midnight Saturday.
Police say a road rage incident ensued when the Nissan driver pulled alongside the ride-share, rolled down their window, fired three shots, then fled.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Offshore sonic boom rumbles parts of New Jersey, Delaware
- Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
- Police: Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia
One shot struck the victim, who was seating on the rear passenger side, in the leg. She was transported to a local hospital by the ride-share driver, and is said to be in stable condition.
Police are now looking for the suspect and suspected vehicle, described as being a black Nissan Altima with an unknown New Jersey registration.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.