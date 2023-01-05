Pa. State Police investigating murder of Delaware County husband and wife

article

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a Delaware County husband and wife.

Officials with the state police said troopers responded to a house on Highland Drive, in the borough of Chester Heights, in Delaware County, January 2, about 5:15 in the evening, on a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Richard Zajko and his 69-year-old wife, Rita, dead, inside the home.

Their deaths were ruled homicides, according to authorities.

Troopers urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop K in Media at 484-840-1000. Additionally, anonymous tips can be phoned in to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or on the Pa. Crime Stoppers website.