Officials: Garage engulfed in flames, firefighters injured in fire at Gloucester County home
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A fire erupted at a home in Gloucester Township on Monday, leaving its residents displaced and two firefighters injured.
Crews from five different fire stations responded to reports of a fire at a home on Mulberry Street in Sicklerville around 7:44 p.m.
They arrived to find a garage completely engulfed in heavy flames and smoke.
Two cars were damaged from extreme heat. However, crews were reportedly able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of house, and its neighbors.
The residents were safely evacuated, and reported no injuries.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to police. One was transported to a local hospital.
Police say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.