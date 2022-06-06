Police: 17-year-old shot 9 times in Hunting Park

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition Monday night.

Officials say around 6:04 p.m., on the 3900 block of North 7th Street, a 17-year-old was shot nine times throughout his body.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapon was recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.