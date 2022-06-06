Boy, 15, chased down and shot in North Philadelphia triple shooting, police say

article

Authorities say three teens were injured in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia, including a boy who investigators believe was chased down and shot.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 19th and Diamond for reports of a shooting.

Captain John Walker told reporters that a 14-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys were suffering from gunshot wounds by responding officers.

All three teens were taken to Temple University Hospital by police. Walker said one of the boys who was shot in the hip and stomach is in critical condition.

Investigators believe that the victims were among a group of teens who came under fire when they turned on to North 19th Street.

Neighbors reported hearing numerous gunshot fired and several teenagers running away.

Walker said one of the 15-year-old victims was chased southbound on North 19th and shot multiple times.

Authorities did not report any arrests immediately following the shooting. It's believed the suspects are between the ages of 15-16.