Officials: Good Samaritan helps safely evacuate Trenton house fire

Officials credited a Good Samaritan for running into a Trenton house fire and helping people inside safely evacuate the burning home.

Firefighters from the Trenton and Hamilton fire departments were called to a home on the 300 block of Cleveland Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The fire increased to three-alarms and three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and another was hurt by falling debris, but all are expected to be ok, according to officials.

Firefighters said a man identified as James Page was working on a house nearby when he noticed smoke coming from the home and ran inside to help evacuate the occupants.

Officials have not said what sparked the blaze, but they concluded that it's not suspicious in nature.