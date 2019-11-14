Officials identify source of mystery odor around Philly as pipe cleaning at PES

article

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to multiple odor calls across the city on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the source has been identified as Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) in South Philadelphia. PES was cleaning and disassembling pipe and an odor was released.

There was a massive fire and explosions at the site on June 21.

RELATED COVERAGE:

South Philadelphia refinery files for bankruptcy after fire, explosion

Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.