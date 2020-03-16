Officials implement no-cash policy on Pennsylvania Turnpike to prevent spread of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is alerting commuters that cash will not be accepted beginning Monday.

Motorists are asked to abide the temporary safety measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic in hopes of preventing the spread.

Those who would otherwise pay in cash or by credit card will instead receive a “Toll by Plate” invoice. This method will lessen the chance for contact between people, which health officials are advising against.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

Customers who do not have an E-ZPass account should continue to use lanes marked “tickets” on entry and “cash” on exit while moving through the lane at the posted speed without stopping.

Invoices can be paid online, by phone or by mail. Customers have 20 days to pay invoices before a second invoice is issued with an additional fee of $5.00 or $1.5% of the total amount owed.

Cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (PA Turnpike 43) via the current Automated Payment Machines.

THE ILLNESS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The Department of Health is giving few details about patients. It is not saying how many samples it is testing, how many negative tests it has taken or how many people it is monitoring under quarantine. It is also not saying where precisely someone traveled when they were exposed.

At least three medical personnel who treated people who tested positive have also been quarantined, newspapers have reported.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

