Officials investigating confirmed case of measles in a child in Montgomery County

Local officials are investigating a confirmed case of measles in Pennsylvania.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, an investigation is underway after a case of measles was confirmed in an unvaccinated child.

Officials say they are completing contact tracing with the child's guardian.

People will be notified if they are at risk of exposure to measles based on possible contact, health authorities say.

Those who may have visited the following locations during the specified times may have been exposed:

July 20, 2023

Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Room from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

North Wales Costco from 5:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

July 21, 2023

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Department from 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

July 22, 2023

Hatfield Walmart Supercenter from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 23, 2023

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia MIddleman Family Pavillion Emergency Department from 9:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Those who think they may have been exposed should review their immunization records to determine if they obtained the measles vaccine. If not vaccinated, reach out to a medical professional immediately.

Health experts say measles typically begins with a fever that lasts for several days, followed by a cough, runny, nose and watery eyes.

About two to three days after symptoms begin, tiny white spots begin to appear in the mouth before a red spotted rash appears.

Symptoms average about 1 to 2 weeks but can last up to 3.

Medical experts say infants who are too young to be vaccinated, children partially vaccinated, people with an unknown type of vaccine, those with only one dose of the measles vaccine, the unvaccinated and immune-compromised people are potentially susceptible to measles.