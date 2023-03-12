'She was a very kind person': Officials investigating death of woman in Perkasie house fire

The Bucks County Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman, in Perkasie.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Parkridge Court, in the Bucks County town, Sunday morning, just after 10:30, for a building fire.

Firefighters got into the residence and found the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom. Officials say she appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

Crews spent about three and a half hours gaining control of the fire and dousing hot spots.

"When I had a problem, she would help me out. When she had a problem, I would help her out," close friend of the victim, Leona Nace stated.

For 22 years, Nace’s 75-year-old next-door neighbor was, essentially, her wing woman in all aspects of life. That may be why her instincts kicked in to check on her Sunday morning, when she wasn’t answering the phone. "I just don’t understand how or why."

Nace called 911. "Until somebody can tell me exactly what they think, or why, I can’t even get a conclusion for what happened. She was a very, very kind person. She was helping everybody."

Nace says her neighbor previously went through a house fire and was extremely careful. She says they were each other’s person to call, no matter what.

"I will miss her, because it was like your right arm. If you wanted to do something, you called and asked, ‘You want to do along?’ That’s what we did," Nace said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.