Officials investigating potential environmental impacts of fuel leak in Brookhaven

Officials in Delaware County are investigating the cause and potential environmental impacts of a fuel leak that contaminated a local stormwater system.

The smell of gasoline overcame a community in Brookhaven on Saturday morning as crews from several agencies including the Department of Environmental Protection gathered near Mount Vernon Avenue.

"I thought that my husband had spilled gas from the lawnmower," Cathy Finnegan said. The fuel leak ran through a creek behind her home where she said many neighborhood kids play.

The Brookhaven Fire Department said the Fish Commission is evaluating the potential damage to the environment. The creek is home to many fish, frogs and turtles, according to neighbors.

Officials are still unsure what caused the leak as of Saturday night.

Brookhaven Fire Chief Rob Montella told reporters they are investigating if the leak is connected to a high tank level alarm that sounded at a nearby gas station on Friday night as fuel was being delivered.

"At this time we're investigating whether there was an issue with the tank truck delivering fuel or whether there was a problem with the tank itself that released the product into the environment.

Meanwhile, crews worked to boom a local retention pond behind Coburn Elementary School. A grassy hill near the pond was noticeably stained brown from the leak.

"It could have been a lot worse, the fuel, the amount of fuel that came down through the creek could have been a lot worse and that could have caused other issues," Brookhaven resident Larry Moon said.

